Seattle weather: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of showers Thursday

The Brief Cool, mostly cloudy weather will continue through Friday, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A weak cold front will bring light showers Thursday, mainly to the coast and mountains, with only a few sprinkles possible inland. Warmer, sunnier weather returns this weekend, with temperatures climbing into the 70s and near 80 by early next week.



Mostly cloudy and cool conditions continue through Friday as onshore flow continues. A weak cold front will swing through the Pacific Northwest Thursday, bringing a few light showers to the coast and mountains.

Mostly cloudy and cool conditions continue through Friday as onshore flow continues.

What's next:

The rainfall forecast remains light with most the rain falling along the coastal and mountain regions. A few sprinkles are possible for the lowlands, but they are expected to be light. Most of the rain is expected for Forks and Friday Harbor.

The rainfall forecast remains light with most the rain falling along the coastal and mountain regions.

Temperatures Thursday will be in the mid to upper 60s, which is still well below seasonal average. A few sunbreaks are possible into the afternoon, but clouds remain through the evening.

Temperatures Thursday will be in the mid to upper 60s, which is still well below seasonal average.

Looking Ahead:

High pressure starts to build Friday, clearing the morning clouds to afternoon sunshine. Temperatures will start to rise Friday into the weekend, warming back to the 70s. More summer-like conditions return Monday into early next week, reaching the upper 70s to low 80s with sunshine.

High pressure starts to build Friday, clearing the morning clouds to afternoon sunshine.

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