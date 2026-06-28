Town of Winthrop, WA ordered to evacuate amid growing wildfire

A "GO NOW" evacuation order was issued on Sunday for the whole town of Winthrop in north central Washington, southeast of North Cascades National Park, due to a growing wildfire.

Okanogan County officials provided more information to the public about the increasing wildfire threat just before noon on Sunday, June 28.

The Washington State Patrol has urged people in the impacted areas to evacuate towards Twisp, a nearby town in Okanogan County.

What they're saying:

"Level 3 Immediate Evacuation for a fast-moving wildland Fire west of Winthrop near West Chewuch Road moving east towards Winthrop. Evacuate Towards Twisp. Evacuation center located at the Methow Valley Community Center in Twisp. Persons should be aware of their surroundings and take action immediately!"

The evacuation directive was put into effect for the following areas from late Sunday morning into the afternoon:

East of West Chewuch Road to East Chewuch Road,

South of Sunset Boulevard

Area of the Town of Winthrop

Bluff Street

Corral Street

Bridge Street

A brush fire has caused local traffic and emergency officials to shut down State Route 20 near the town of Winthrop.

Winthrop, Washington fire map from Watch Duty

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