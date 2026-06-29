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The Brief Heavy rainfall in the 2024 Pioneer Fire burn scar area washed thousands of logs, ash, and debris into upper Lake Chelan, trapping boats and jet skis at their docks just days before Fourth of July celebrations. Photos show extensive piles of driftwood clogging up the shoreline and docks, specifically impacting areas like Wapato Point. Because the lake is still rising, officials expect water currents to push the debris further down toward Chelan, where cleanup crews will eventually collect it.



People vacationing at Lake Chelan, Washington are stuck shoreside after heavy rain in the burn scar area of the 2024 Pioneer Fire has dragged tons of logs, ash and mountain gunk into the lake, trapping boats and jetskis at their docks and leaving others stuck out in the water.

This comes just days before Fourth of July celebrations at the lake.

Photos shared with FOX 13 Seattle by Madeline Fernandez shows driftwood clogging up docks along the shoreline of Wapato Point.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Logjam at Lake Chelan's Wapato Point. (Madeline Fernandez)

It is believed that recent rainfall swept through the burnscar area near upper Lake Chelan caused by the Pioneer Fire, which burned through nearly 60 square miles near the Stehekin area back in 2024. Rain dragged thousands of logs, branches, ash and muck into the lake, which drifted down to the docks and trapped people's boats.

Piles of driftwood can be seen stretching down the shoreline.

The lake is still rising, and has not yet hit its summer levels. Officials expect lake currents to continue pushing the debris further down toward Chelan, where crews will clean up all the driftwood.

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