Spokane, WA wildfires almost fully contained after burning 10k acres

The Brief The Spokane Complex Fires are now 97% contained after burning nearly 10,000 acres and destroying more than 800 structures. All evacuation orders have been lifted, and crews are shifting to mop-up, patrol and infrastructure repairs. The EPA will soon begin hazardous debris cleanup across burned areas as recovery efforts move forward.



Firefighters have nearly reached 100% containment of the devastating Spokane Complex Fires, which have burned nearly 10,000 acres and destroyed more than 800 structures since Aug. 1.

By the numbers:

As of Thursday, officials said the three wildfires in Spokane and Stevens County are 97% contained:

Autumn Lane Fire: 5,764 acres, 97% contained

Old Trails Fire: 3,175 acres, 97% contained

Fairview Fire: 992 acres, 97% contained

All evacuations for the Spokane fires have since been lifted.

Fire crews are now transitioning to mop-up and patrol duties to extinguish isolated heat pockets. As work finishes, crews will be reassigned to fight larger wildfires actively burning in Washington state.

(Spokane County Fire District #3)

Utilities and road crews will continue clearing hazardous trees and repair infrastructure throughout the burn areas.

The backstory:

Over 60,000 residents in the North Spokane area were evacuated. First responders say there was not any loss of life and an estimated 11,000 structures were saved during the initial outbreak.

Aaron Farinacci, 37, was arrested for arson for allegedly starting the Old Trails Fire, which destroyed more than 400 structures.

Dig deeper:

While fighting the fires, Spokane County Sheriff's deputies conducted emphasis patrols in Level 3 and Level 2 evacuation zones. Four men were arrested in the restricted areas between Aug. 1 and Aug. 11, including a man who falsely claimed to be a volunteer firefighter.

Luckily, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office says there were no reports of looting in the evacuation zones.

Deputies also arrested another man for allegedly setting off illegal fireworks on dry grass in Spokane County. Witnesses reportedly spotted a 35-year-old man launching bottle rockets on Aug. 11, and his arrest resulted in the seizure of 8.5 ounces of unexploded fireworks.

What's next:

Crews from the Environmental Protection Agency will soon begin weeks of hazardous debris cleanup, left behind by the homes, businesses and other structures that were destroyed in the fires.

Spokane residents are asked not to pressure wash or use harsh chemicals on surfaces covered in fire retardant, and to stay cautious of work crews while driving.

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