WA dog attack leaves corgis seriously injured, family 'devastated'

The Brief Two corgis, Charlee and Piper, were seriously injured in Puyallup, WA, after they were bitten by two Staffordshire dogs, according to their owner, John Fairbanks. A GoFundMe has been created to help the family cover emergency care, surgeries and ongoing treatment for Charlee and Piper. Fairbanks said that seeing his dogs go through this situation has been "devastating."



A Washington family is seeking the community's help after their dogs, two corgis named Charlee and Piper, were left dealing with serious injuries following a vicious attack by two Staffordshire dogs.

In a GoFundMe post created by the dogs' owner, John Fairbanks, he shared pictures revealing the significance of the injuries, which show deep gashes in the dogs' necks while being attached to various medical tubes.

Fairbanks writes that the situation is "one of the most helpless and heartbreaking moments of my life."

What we know:

Fairbanks, who says that his family recently moved to South Hill Puyallup, said his daughter was walking Charlee and Piper when the attack ensued.

The two corgis are almost 10 years old and have never been apart from one another, according to Fairbanks.

As his daughter was trying to get help, she and a neighbor's son were also bitten by the two Staffordshires.

Fairbanks said he was not home at the time, so the dogs and his daughter were taken to the hospital by a neighbor.

He added that he will "never forget getting a video call from my daughter crying and covered in blood."

Two corgis were left with serious injuries after they were viciously attacked by two other dogs in Puyallup, WA, their owner said. (GoFundMe)

What's next:

In a recent update, Fairbanks said both dogs have been reunited, but Piper specifically faces a "long road to recovery and some additional surgeries as she heals."

A GoFundMe has been established to help the family cover vet bills, which Fairbanks says is already nearing $10,000, as well as emergency care, surgeries, and ongoing treatment for the two dogs.

"Any support you can give means the world to our family and will help my girls heal," Fairbanks wrote.

The Source: Information for this story came from GoFundMe and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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