Seattle airport gets $1.1 billion to begin major construction project

The Brief The Port of Seattle Commission approved $1.1 billion in funding for a major renovation project at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The project seeks to modernize the S Concourse, a $2.5 billion project that is part of the larger $5.5 billion Upgrade SEA capital improvement program. Construction is expected to begin in 2027, while the renovation is expected to be completed by 2034.



The Port of Seattle Commission recently authorized funding that paves the way for a major construction project at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to get underway.

The project seeks to modernize the S Concourse at the airport, a renovation that is expected to cost $2.5 billion. The commission approved $1.1 billion on Tuesday to fund the project into 2029.

Renovations are expected to begin in 2027, with the entire project expected to be completed by 2034.

What changes will be made to the S Concourse?

What we know:

According to the Port of Seattle Commission, the S Concourse Evolution will not increase the number of gates in the specific section of the airport.

However, it is expected to add 150,000 sq. ft, which will include:

A new Upper Concourse Level

Improved dual-level boarding operations

Expanded dining, retail, lounge, and passenger amenities

The agency said it hopes the modernization ensures that increased traveler demands are "met with more space, amenities, and sustainability, including reduced energy use and greenhouse gas emissions."

The commission added that it aims for the project to receive LEED Silver certification upon completion. LEED is a green building rating system that awards certifications to projects based on their sustainability practices.

The Port of Seattle Commission posted a rendering showing some of the improvements expected to be added to the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport's S Concourse. (Port of Seattle)

What they're saying:

Ryan Calkins, the commission's president, said the transformation of the S Concourse will go a long way to improving the passenger experience at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

"The project will add critical seismic, structural, and building systems upgrades to improve long-term passenger circulation as well as operational efficiency," Calkins said.

Airport Managing Director Wendy Reiter called the renovation a "necessary upgrade."

"The existing building is over half a century old, making it challenging for us to meet our goals of providing the best possible service to our travelers and tenants…As we’ve done in previous Upgrade SEA projects, we’re being innovative by building up and not out," Reiter said.

Regarding environmental impact, Reiter also said that she remains mindful of the fact that the airport has "one of the smallest footprints of any major U.S. airport considering our passenger volume."

The renovation is expected to reduce annual operational greenhouse gas emissions by 58% and reduce annual energy use from Port Standard by 16%.

How is the project being paid for?

By the numbers:

The S Concourse Evolution is expected to cost $2.5 billion, which the commission says will be funded by a "combination of Airport Development Fund and future revenue bonds."

On Tuesday, $1.1 billion of that funding was secured, with the remaining costs to be presented to the commission for further review at a later date.

The agency said explicitly that no taxpayer dollars would be used to fund the project.

Federal grants can also help pay for infrastructure improvements like this one. For example, the $62 million restroom renovation project was partially funded by the Federal Aviation Administration Grant.

Will the project cause gate closures?

Construction is expected to begin in 2027 and will be done in multiple phases, the commission said.

During this time, three of the section's 12 gates will be closed at a time to minimize operational impacts.

A temporary annex will be built near the construction site to ensure ground boarding operations continue to operate smoothly.

Upgrade SEA continues

The backstory:

Established in 2023, Upgrade SEA is a $5.5 billion, multi-year program aimed at completely modernizing the airport to "meet current and forecast traveler demand."

A full list of the completed projects can be found here, which includes the recently completed C Concourse expansion, restroom renovation, and the SEA Gateway project.

Upcoming projects include replacing underground controls, which is expected to be done by 2027, and baggage optimization, which is expected to be finalized by 2029.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Port of Seattle and the Federal Aviation Administration.

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