Parkland, WA, shooting leaves man dead: sheriff's office

The Brief A man died Wednesday evening following a shooting in Parkland, WA, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office. Deputies found the man after receiving reports of a shooting near the 10200 block of 18th Ave. S around 6 p.m. Officials said they do not know the man's age, nor do they have any suspect information.



The Pierce County Sheriff's Office said a man died in Parkland Wednesday evening following a shooting in the area.

What we know:

Deputies said they received reports of the shooting, which occurred near the 10200 block of 18th Ave. S, just after 6 p.m.

The sheriff's office said they found the man upon arriving at the scene and attempted life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide, the agency added.

What we don't know:

Pierce County deputies said they do not know the age of the man who died, nor do they have any suspect information.

However, deputies did say that they believe there is no danger or threat to the community.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

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