Man arrested for arson at Spanaway, WA house connected to homicide investigation

The Brief A man was arrested on suspicion of arson following a Tuesday afternoon house fire in Spanaway, Washington, which displaced two residents and caused no reported injuries. The fire occurred at the same property where Pierce County deputies were already conducting a homicide investigation after finding a man dead with two gunshot wounds to his head in an adjacent shed. Investigators are still working to determine if there is a connection between the arson suspect, the other displaced resident, and the victim found in the shed.



A man was arrested for arson following a fire in Spanaway, Washington, at the same house where Pierce County deputies were investigating a homicide.

Central Pierce Fire & Rescue were called to put out a structure fire at a home near 17th Ave Ct E and 168th St E around 3:00 p.m. Tuesday. On that same property and next to the house is a shed where a man was found dead Monday night.

According to fire officials, two people were displaced from the home, and no injuries were reported.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Firefighters work to put out a fire at a house in Spanaway. (Central Pierce Fire & Rescue)

Fire at site of a homicide investigation

FOX 13 Seattle spoke with the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, who explained that they were called to assist with the fire, as it was the same location they were conducting a homicide investigation.

A day prior, deputies were called for a welfare check on a man in his 60s who lived in a shed on the property. When they arrived around 4:30 p.m., they found the man dead on the floor with two apparent bullet wounds in his head.

Authorities suspect that, since there were two gunshot wounds, they likely weren't self-inflicted, and they opened a homicide investigation.

Connection between fire and homicide is unclear

While firefighters put out the flames, deputies investigated the scene. According to the sheriff's office, the two people who were displaced by the fire were living at the property, but did not own it. One of them was arrested for suspicion of arson.

Investigators are still working to determine if there is any relation between the two people living at the property and the dead man in the shed.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

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