Seattle Mariners overhaul roster as Taylor Ward, Seranthony Domínguez join team

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The Brief In addition to having Taylor Ward and Seranthony Domínguez join the team after the trade deadline, the Seattle Mariners made several tweaks to their roster prior to their series with the Detroit Tigers. The Mariners said goodbye to catcher Mitch Garver and outfielder Rob Refsnyder as both players were released from the roster outright to accommodate the additions of Ward and Domínguez. Brendan Donovan was activated from the 10-day injured list with outfielder Stuart Fairchild designated for assignment. Additionally, Jhonny Pereda was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma to take over Garver's backup catcher role.



In addition to having Taylor Ward and Seranthony Domínguez join the team after the trade deadline, the Seattle Mariners made several tweaks to their roster prior to their series with the Detroit Tigers.

The Mariners said goodbye to catcher Mitch Garver and outfielder Rob Refsnyder as both players were released from the roster outright to accommodate the additions of Ward and Domínguez.

Brendan Donovan was activated from the 10-day injured list with outfielder Stuart Fairchild designated for assignment.

Additionally, Jhonny Pereda was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma to take over Garver's backup catcher role.

While Ward and Domínguez were the only outside additions at the deadline, the flurry of moves marked a pretty significant overhaul of the roster as the team looks to push for a second straight AL West crown.

Ward is in the lineup and will bat eighth as a designated hitter in his first game with Seattle.

Ward, 32, leads the American League in walks with 87 and has a career-high .383 on-base percentage this season with Baltimore. Randy Arozarena (.373) is the only Mariners hitter with an OBP over .330 this season. Ward had career-highs in home runs (36), doubles (31), RBI (103) and slugging percentage (.475) last year with the Los Angeles Angels.

Ward has played in 30 games at T-Mobile Park during his time with the Angels and Orioles and has struggled to hit in Seattle. He's a career .195 hitter with six walks and 35 strikeouts in 127 plate appearances, with a lone double as his only extra-base hit. However, Ward will not have to face Mariners' pitching now that he's joining the team.

And he's quite happy about that fact.

"One big thing is I’m just happy not to have to face the staff anymore. Definitely top three in baseball for me," Ward said. "It's always a tough game playing against them and they got great pitchers here. So super happy to play behind them and join the offense, and just be on that side of the ball."

This story will be updated.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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