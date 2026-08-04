WA man accused of killing bald eagle with shotgun

The Brief A 66-year-old man from Brush Prairie, Washington, is accused of killing a bald eagle Officials say that a veterinarian's exam revealed two shotgun pellets in the eagle's head, which caused its death. The Department of Justice said killing a bald eagle is a class A misdemeanor that violates the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act



A 66-year-old man from Brush Prairie, Washington, is accused of killing a bald eagle with a shotgun earlier this year, according to the Department of Justice.

Officials say the man faces two misdemeanor charges, including one for violating the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and another one for unlawfully killing a migratory bird.

What we know:

The DOJ said that officers from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife were called to a property on Feb. 5 following the discovery of a dead eagle with blood around its head.

According to officials, the man accused of killing the eagle kept chickens "not far" from where the dead bird was found. Witnesses also said that they heard a gunshot earlier in the day.

Following an interview with the suspect, a veterinarian's exam found that the eagle had two shotgun pellets in its head, which was determined to be the cause of death.

What's next:

The man has been scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 8.

If found guilty of violating the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, he faces up to a year in prison and a fine of up to $500,000, and if he's found guilty of the unlawful killing of a migratory bird, he faces up to six months in prison and a $5,000 fine.