Man found dead in shed in Pierce County investigated as homicide

The Brief Pierce County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in a shed on a property near 168th Street East and 17th Avenue Court East in the Spanaway / Parkland area. Detective Joshua Mills says a deputy was first called to the property for a welfare check by someone who knew the victim. When they arrived at about 4:30 pm, they found the victim on the floor of a shed at the back of the property. No arrests have been made. If you have any information on what happened to the victim, contact the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.



Pierce County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in a shed on a property near 168th Street East and 17th Avenue Court East in the Spanaway / Parkland area.

What we know:

Detective Joshua Mills says a deputy was first called to the property for a welfare check by someone who knew the victim. When they arrived at about 4:30 pm, they found the victim on the floor of a shed at the back of the property.

Mills says he appeared to have two bullet wounds in the head.

Because there were two wounds, detectives determined the wounds likely weren’t self-inflicted and determined that the man’s death should be investigated as a homicide.

"Deputies showed up and saw two obvious wounds to the head area. Deputies called for medical aid, but he was beyond help and was pronounced deceased at the scene," said Joshua Mills, Detective with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Mills says because it’s so early in the investigation, they are still finding out more about the victim and are not yet releasing his name.

He says animal control was also called in to assist with some animals on the property.

As for a firearm that might have been used in this case, Mills said tonight that he didn’t believe one had been recovered as yet.

Mills said detectives would be doing interviews Monday night to try to find out more about what might have happened to the victim.

What you can do:

No arrests have been made. If you have any information on what happened to the victim, contact the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

The Source: Information in this story came from original FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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