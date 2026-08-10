More than 50 cats rescued from abandoned boat, taken to Tacoma shelter
TACOMA - More than 50 cats and kittens rescued from an abandoned boat off Tacoma's Owen Beach are heading to the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.
According to Tacoma Police Department Officer Shelbie Boyd, rescuers brought 31 cats to shore on Sunday and 21 more on Monday. A good Samaritan also saved a cat seen swimming near the boat, bringing it directly to a local veterinary clinic.
Read on to learn more about the rescue effort and when these cats may be available for adoption.
What they're saying:
How the cats were rescued
The Marine Services Unit within the Tacoma Police Department coordinated with Animal Control and its forensic unit to safely rescue the cats.
According to Tacoma police in a Facebook post, many of the cats were malnourished and afraid when officials arrived on the vessel.
According to the Tacoma News Tribune, crews left crates of food and water out Sunday evening for the remaining cats that were hiding in the crevices of the boat.
What we don't know:
It is unclear who owns the boat or the cats. Tacoma police are actively investigating.
Will the cats be available for adoption?
If you’re hoping to welcome one of these resilient felines into your home, you’ll need to hold tight.
Shelter staff at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County need to conduct comprehensive health and temperament checks on every single cat. Officials say it could take weeks before the animals are ready for adoption while they undergo necessary medical care.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
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