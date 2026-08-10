Seattle community garage faces $250k in damages after alleged arson attack

The Brief Police said they are searching for a suspect accused of intentionally setting a fire at Ant's Community Garage on July 28, causing over $250,000 in damage. Surveillance footage captured the suspect fleeing, and an employee safely evacuated everyone inside before major damage occurred. No arrests have been made, and it remains unclear how much of the $250,000 loss insurance will cover as the community rallies to rebuild.



The search is on for a person whom investigators say intentionally set a fire inside Ant’s Community Garage on July 28, causing an estimated $250,000 or more in damage.

The incident was caught on surveillance cameras.

The facility remains closed and fenced off as the owner assesses the destruction and works to rebuild.

Surveillance Video Shows Fire Being Set

The backstory:

Security video from the shop shows a man entering the business restroom holding a bottle shortly before a fire ignites. The individual is seen fleeing the building immediately after the flames break out.

An employee at the garage quickly evacuated everyone inside the building, preventing any injuries.

"I never expected that the business that we do here would frustrate someone to the extent that they’d want to burn it down," said owner and founder Alastair Fynn. "That’s the question I keep asking myself; that’s the question that keeps me up at night."

Massive Destruction Left Behind

What they're saying:

The fire destroyed equipment, left charred debris, and created extensive smoke damage throughout the building.

The fire destroyed equipment, left charred debris, and created extensive smoke damage throughout the building.

Fynn described the garage as an anchor for the local car community where members gather to connect and save money on repairs.

"A lot of confusion," Fynn said while surveying the structural impact. "I built this shop with my own hands, I put in these toolboxes, I painted these walls."

Investigation and Recovery Efforts

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

"It’s just a matter of time," Fynn said. "Someone will recognize this person."

Although the business carries insurance, it remains unclear how much of the $250,000 in damage will be covered as they work with the insurance company.

In the meantime, there is a GoFundMe to help support the repair efforts; meanwhile, Fynn expressed gratitude for the local support while vowing to reopen.

The Source: Information for this story came from FOX 13 Seattle original reporting.

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