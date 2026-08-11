‘Lime Scooter takeover’ event floods Seattle with riders

The Brief Hundreds of riders participated in a social media "Lime Scooter takeover" in Seattle on Sunday. Similar takeovers caused issues nationally, including riders entering an interstate in Minneapolis. Medical professionals report a growing number of e-bike and e-scooter related injuries over the last few years.



Hundreds of people took to the streets of Seattle on Lime scooters over the weekend as part of an organized scooter takeover.

The event drew dozens of participants across the city on Sunday.

"I think we should have events like this. Maybe, if we create opportunities for people to do it safely, more safely, that would be really cool," said Mar, who is a content creator.

Mar posted a video of the takeover on Instagram (@acrossthemar_) that has been seen by more than half a million people.

While the video shows some riders doing tricks on the e-scooters, and many not wearing helmets, there have not been any reports of major injuries or incidents.

"I’d say generally people were safe," Mar said.

‘Lime Takeover’ events cause controversy across the U.S.

That has not been the case for similar takeovers.

On Saturday, an e-scooter takeover in Minneapolis saw riders travel onto an interstate.

Following the Minneapolis incident, Lime stated it is working with city officials to ban riders involved in unauthorized highway use.

The local ride comes amid broader regional concerns regarding rider safety.

On Tuesday, Seattle police reported a 37-year-old man died while riding a Lime scooter.

Investigators said a 16-year-old, who was driving a van, hit and killed the man around 12:44 a.m. A bus driver found the man in the middle of the intersection near 24th Avenue Northwest and Northwest 85th Street, according to SPD.

Medical officials say they have seen a continuing increase in electric scooter and electric bike injuries over the last few years.

According to Harborview Medical Center, about 100 people were treated at its trauma center for e-bike and e-scooter injuries during the first five months of the year, including one fatality.

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