Scooter rider killed after being struck by minivan driver in North Seattle

The Brief A 37-year-old man riding an electric scooter was struck and killed by a minivan in North Seattle early Tuesday. The 16-year-old driver returned to the scene, cooperated with police, and showed no signs of impairment. Detectives with the Traffic Collision Investigation Squad are leading the ongoing investigation into the crash.



An investigation is underway after a man was struck and killed by a minivan while riding a scooter in North Seattle early Tuesday.

(Seattle Police Department)

Police investigate deadly crash in North Seattle

What we know:

At around 12:44 a.m., the Seattle Police Department received a 911 call from a bus driver reporting an injured man lying in the middle of the intersection near 24th Avenue Northwest and Northwest 85th Street.

Seattle Fire Department medics performed life-saving measures on the 37-year-old man, but he died at the scene.

Investigators determined that the victim was riding an electric scooter when he was struck by a westbound minivan on Northwest 85th Street.

The driver, a 16-year-old boy, returned to the scene and cooperated with investigators. Officers evaluated the driver and found no signs of impairment.

What we don't know:

Detectives with the Traffic Collision Investigation Squad are leading the investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in the story comes from the Seattle Police Department.

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