3 women injured in North Seattle shooting

The Brief A woman was hospitalized in stable condition after being shot multiple times, and two others were injured by broken glass, when a suspect opened fire on their parked car in North Seattle early Thursday morning. According to the Seattle Police Department, forensics teams recovered more than 20 shell casings at the scene, and all three victims were able to speak with detectives. Authorities state there is no current danger to the public, but the shooter remains on the loose as investigators review surveillance footage to identify a suspect and determine a motive.



A woman was shot multiple times and two others were hurt by broken glass early morning when a suspect shot at their parked car in North Seattle, according to police.

Investigation into North Seattle Car Shooting

What we know:

The three women were sitting in a silver Ford around midnight when another person pulled up in a dark sedan, got out of the car and opened fire, according to police. Forensics teams found more than 20 shell casings on the ground and multiple bullet holes in the vehicle.

One woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds but was last reported to be in stable, investigators said. The other two women were hit by shattered glass and are expected to be fine. All three women were conscious and able to speak with detectives.

Investigators towed the vehicle and cleared the scene. Officers have reviewed security cameras from industrial businesses along the block of 96th Street to help locate the shooter. Authorities state there is no danger to the public at this time.

What we don't know:

Police do not yet have a description of the suspect, and the shooter remains on the loose. Investigators are working to determine the motive, including whether the shooting was targeted, prostitution-related, or gang-related, as well as why the women were sitting in the car.

What's next:

Detectives will continue interviewing the victims to guide the next steps of the investigation. Authorities ask anyone who heard or saw anything related to the gunfire to contact the Seattle Police Department.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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