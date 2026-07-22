Road rage shooting investigation blocks US 2 at I-5 in Everett, WA

The Brief All eastbound lanes of U.S. 2 in Everett were closed for hours after a possible road rage shooting on Wednesday. The closure happened between I-5 and Homeacres Road, and authorities closed the highway for an investigation. There were no reports of any injuries.



All lanes of eastbound US 2 were closed for hours in Everett Wednesday night for a road rage shooting investigation.

What we know:

Around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, emergency vehicles fully blocked eastbound lanes of US 2 from I-5 to Homeacres Road. Drivers were detoured off.

According to Washington State Patrol, officers are investigating a shooting that occurred on the highway, possibly stemming from a road rage incident.

Eastbound US 2 remained fully closed for hours as police and troopers collected evidence on scene.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.

There is no ETA on when lanes will reopen. Drivers should seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

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