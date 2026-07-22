Teens do $50K in damage to WA Air Force veteran's vacant home

The Brief Pierce County Sheriff's Deputies detained 23 people at an illegal house party last weekend. The house party took place at a vacant home, in the middle of a sale. The homeowner, who is a veteran now living out-of-state, wants the people responsible held accountable.



Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies detained 23 people after an illegal house party left a Graham home severely damaged over the weekend.

Investigators said the people at the party were aged 14 to 20 years old.

What we know:

The home, which was just two weeks away from closing following a sale, suffered an estimated $50,000 in damage, the homeowner tells FOX 13 Seattle.

"It was maddening. I wanted to be here," said Michael Legue.

Legue, a retired U.S. Air Force Tech Sergeant formerly stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, said he watched the aftermath via a FaceTime call from his sister-in-law while at his new home in Oklahoma.

Legue has since returned to Washington and is currently sleeping on an air mattress inside the damaged house while attempting to clean up the space.

The majority of rooms in the two-story residence were covered in graffiti, including slurs and hate speech, the windows were broken, and there are holes in the wall.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Although deputies detained 23 people, no formal arrests have been made. According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, investigators have not yet been able to identify which specific individuals caused the destruction.

"There was a lot of them joking around about it and laughing on the back deck," he said.

Legue stated he intends to seek full accountability and financial restitution for the destruction.

"Whoever did the spray-painting and the damage, if we can prove it, they need to be held responsible," Legue said. "Every kid that was out here — every kid named on that report — like, their parents, we’re going after them for damages."

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office confirmed it has forwarded proposed charges of burglary and malicious mischief to the prosecutor’s office for review.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

The 'Jimothy' effect: Seattle raccoon inspires mural, food bank donations

Vashon Island family searching for stolen 350-pound pet pig

5 Point Café community rallies behind injured Seattle bartender

WA US Attorney immediately fired by Trump files lawsuit

Seattle's 'Jimothy' mania: Tattoos, merch, games go viral

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.