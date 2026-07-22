1 dead, 3 injured after rockfall on WA's Mount Rainier

The Brief One climber was killed and three others were injured after a rockfall on Mount Rainier's popular Disappointment Cleaver route. The accident happened at about 11,600 feet, involving a group of six independent climbers. One climber remains hospitalized with serious injuries, while two others suffered minor injuries.



One climber died and three others were injured in a rockfall on Mount Rainier.

What we know:

The incident happened early Sunday, July 19, as a group of six climbers were involved in a rockfall along the Disappointment Cleaver route.

The climbers were at approximately 11,600 feet when the rockfall occurred. Four climbers, who were climbing independently and not with guides, were injured in the rockfall.

One climber died at the scene and was transported to the medical examiner's office. Two others sustained minor injuries, and another was hospitalized with serious injuries.

FILE - Mount Rainier viewed from the Longmire Viewpoint on the Wonderland Trail in Mt Rainier National Park on Tuesday, June 28 2022. (Thomas O'Neill/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The remaining climbers were taken back to Camp Muir and flown to Mount Rainier National Park's helibase, where they received medical care before going back to their vehicles.

Disappointment Cleaver, called the "DC Route," is the most popular route to Mount Rainier's summit. It often sees higher traffic during the summer months.

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