Seattle single-family rents ease in 2026

The Brief Seattle 3-bedroom home rents have fallen 2.5% after 2025's massive spike. Rents cooled in Seattle, Bellevue, and Renton, while demand pushed prices up in south-end hubs like Kent and Tacoma. The price plateau gives renters a bit more power to negotiate lease terms, though detached homes stay well out of reach for many middle-income families.



Puget Sound families hunting for space to stretch out received a rare piece of good news in the mid-year rental market numbers: asking prices for single-family rentals have taken a slight step back. This comes at a time when Seattle's median home price for buyers recently cooled due to increasing inventory.

By the numbers:

For people looking for a three-bedroom home in Seattle, the asking price, on average, dropped to $3,700 per month, according to Rentometer’s 2026 report.

While the expensive Seattle housing stock means any downward movement is good for renter, there are some reasons the data points to steering clear of an all-out celebration.

Brief cool-down after a mass spike

While there was a 2.5% dip, the new report, comparing prices to those 12 months ago, shows more context.

In 2025, Seattle saw single-family rents surge by 8.4%, jumping from $3,500 to $3,795 in a single year. The current pullback is less of a downward trend and more of a market recalibration after that massive spike last year.

Even with the recent price drop, renting a detached home in the Emerald City remains significantly more expensive than it was just a few years ago:

2022 Median: $3,199 / month

2026 Median: $3,700 / month

4-Year Increase: +15.6%

For families who need three bedrooms for children, multi-generational living, or hybrid work setups, paying $3,700 a month requires an annual household income of roughly $133,000 just to hit the standard 30% affordability benchmark.

Related article

How Seattle compares regionally

Seattle’s rental trajectory mirrors other major Pacific Coast markets like Los Angeles, where prices have reached a high-altitude plateau. Meanwhile, it contrasts with Northern California tech hubs like San Francisco and San Jose, where single-family rents have continued to accelerate.

Looking closer to home, the dip in Seattle extends to its immediate neighbors, though south-end suburbs are telling a different story:

Dig deeper:

While close-in tech hubs like Bellevue and Seattle are seeing modest corrections, budget-focused renters migrating south are driving up prices in communities like Kent and Tacoma.

What it means for local renters

If you're currently in the market for a single-family home rental in Seattle, the shift gives you a bit more breathing room than you had a year ago.

However, with $3,600 average price tags on Seattle rents, demand in southern Sound cities will continue to rise, possibly nixing the affordability perks attracting people in 2026.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle-bound Alaska Airlines flight declares emergency, returns to Rome

Investigators confirm deadly officer-involved shooting in SeaTac

Is wildfire smoke moving into Seattle? Here's what we know

5 Point Café community rallies behind injured Seattle bartender

4 injured, 1 arrested in Burien bus hit-and-run crash

Deadly shooting under investigation in Fairwood area near Renton, WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.