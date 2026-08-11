Gates Foundation awards $540M to University of Washington health institute

The University of Washington received a $540.2 million, 10-year grant from the Gates Foundation to expand global health research and data collection.

Record gift expands global health data

What we know:

The Gates Foundation awarded the university’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, an independent research organization at the University of Washington School of Medicine. The award represents the largest charitable grant ever given to the University of Washington.

The grant provides long-term support to expand the Global Burden of Disease study, which evaluates health trends across countries. Under the new funding, the study will expand geographic coverage from roughly 925 locations to nearly 5,000 locations. The network currently includes more than 20,000 collaborators across more than 150 countries and territories.

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"We are deeply grateful to the Gates Foundation for this extraordinary investment in IHME and the University of Washington School of Medicine," said Dr. Timothy Dellit, CEO of UW Medicine and dean of the University of Washington School of Medicine. "Their longstanding partnership has helped make it possible for IHME to deliver trusted health evidence around the world. This new grant will extend that impact by giving leaders data that are comprehensive and comparable to guide decisions that help improve the health of communities and save lives."

The grant will also support the institute's health forecasting, future-scenarios analysis, and global health spending tracking. All research findings remain freely available to researchers, governments, and communities regardless of income.

What they're saying:

"Reliable and independent evidence can mean the difference between reacting to a health crisis after it has taken hold and acting early enough to change its course," said Dr. Christopher J.L. Murray, IHME director and professor of health metrics sciences. "This investment will allow us to provide high-quality evidence at a much more local level and help leaders understand not only where health is improving or worsening, but which decisions can make the greatest difference for people."

The backstory:

The Gates Foundation and the state of Washington provided the founding investment that established the institute at the University of Washington in 2007. Dr. Christopher J.L. Murray, institute director and professor of health metrics sciences, began the Global Burden of Disease study in the early 1990s.

The Source: Information in this story came from the University of Washington.

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