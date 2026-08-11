Seattle police arrest suspect after shooting at Cal Anderson Park

The Brief Police arrested a 29-year-old man Monday night after he shot a 49-year-old man in the leg at Cal Anderson Park on Capitol Hill. Medics transported the victim to Harborview Medical Center for treatment after officers rendered aid at the scene. The suspect was booked into the King County Jail on investigation of assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.



Police arrested a suspect after he shot a 49-year-old man in the leg on Capitol Hill Monday night.

Man shot in the leg on Capitol Hill

What we know:

The Seattle Police Department says the shooting happened at 11:47 p.m. at Cal Anderson Park. When officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to his lower leg. He was treated by officers until Seattle Fire medics arrived to take him to Harborview Medical Center.

Police processed the scene and eventually received information about the shooter, a 29-year-old man. Officers located him near 10th and Pike and arrested him without incident.

The suspect was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of assault and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The department's Gun Violence Reduction Unit will work to determine what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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