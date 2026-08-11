Spokane fire update: Gov. Ferguson issues emergency declaration for wildfire victims

The Brief Gov. Bob Ferguson issued a new emergency declaration to help victims of ongoing eastern Washington wildfires rebuild their lives by suspending select state laws. Over 900 homes, businesses and buildings have been destroyed since blazes erupted on Aug. 1. Central Pierce Fire and Rescue crews returned from responding to the Tonasket fire, currently the largest wildfire in the state.



Gov. Bob Ferguson announced a new emergency declaration to help victims and businesses affected by eastern Washington wildfires as firefighters battle blazes that have destroyed at least 900 structures.

WA wildfire Response and Emergency Relief

What we know:

Wildfires across eastern Washington have burned thousands of acres and destroyed at least 900 homes, businesses and other structures since Aug. 1. In response, Gov. Bob Ferguson issued an emergency proclamation suspending various state laws to streamline assistance for affected residents, businesses and healthcare workers, according to officials.

To speed up recovery efforts, an on-site emergency center has opened to assist displaced residents in acquiring replacement licenses, identification cards and vital records. Healthcare workers providing care during the disaster will not need to worry about license renewals or paperwork delays, and typical work hours, late fees and tax filing deadlines for local businesses have been waived or suspended.

(Spokane Valley Fire Department)

Spokane fire update: Containment and acreage

By the numbers:

At least 900 buildings, businesses and structures were destroyed by these fires. Here are the latest figures since the fires started on Aug. 1:

Autumn Lane Fire: 5,764 acres, 89% contained

Old Trails Fire: 3,176 acres, 73% contained

Fairview Fire: 993 acres, 97% contained

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What they're saying:

Central Pierce Fire and Rescue crews recently returned after spending 12 days fighting the fire near Tonasket, currently the largest blaze in the state, according to officials.

"This is probably the most extreme weather event I've ever witnessed or been a part of on a fire and at that point, those conditions are untenable, there is nothing that a human is going to do to change that. Wildfire is the only natural disaster we try to control," said Jake Weigley, wildfire coordinator for Central Pierce Fire and Rescue.

Weigley noted that weather conditions are more than a month ahead of schedule compared to typical fire seasons and warned that state firefighting agencies are approaching a point where resources are stretched thin.

What's next:

Gov. Ferguson plans to request a major disaster declaration from the president to secure federal funding for infrastructure repairs across affected communities. Meanwhile, local agencies prepare for an extended fire season as dry conditions persist.

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle, Central Pierce Fire and Rescue and Watch Duty.

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