Seattle City Council to vote on Mayor Katie Wilson's rental junk fee proposal

The Brief Seattle City Council is scheduled to vote Monday on a proposal from Mayor Katie Wilson to eliminate undisclosed "junk fees" in rental agreements. A citywide survey revealed that 58% of local renters pay extra fees, which can increase monthly housing costs by 10% to 30%. Small landlords warn that the proposed regulations could make it too difficult to stay in business and push them out of the market.



The Seattle City Council is scheduled to vote Monday on a proposal introduced by Mayor Katie Wilson that would eliminate hidden rental fees across the city.

Seattle proposal aims to eliminate hidden rent fees

What we know:

Mayor Katie Wilson has proposed new rules targeting extra costs often omitted from upfront rental listings or leases, including mail handling fees, common area charges, pet-related fees and appliance charges. According to Wilson, these hidden fees can increase monthly housing expenses for local renters by 10% to 30%.

The proposed legislation comes after a citywide survey found that 58% of renters were paying extra fees beyond their standard rent. Under the proposal, landlords would be required to disclose all mandatory and extra fees upfront in rental listings.

"Irresponsible actors are nickel and diming ordinary people finding sneaky ways to add on a fee here a fee there," Wilson said. "This legislation is about fixing that problem and creating predictably and transparency for renters across seattle."

The other side:

Some small property owners expressed concern over the proposed changes. They state that new regulatory requirements will make it too difficult to operate profitably and could force them out of business.

What's next:

Seattle City Council will vote on the proposal Tuesday at 2 p.m.

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle teriyaki shop owner to receive $40k from Uber Eats after months of payment delays

Link light rail Line 1 suspended due to train blockage

Seattle-bound flight delayed following 'customer disturbance' involving threats

Here's where fires in Washington state are burning

'Ojai': Driverless Waymo robotaxis descend on Seattle

More major road construction closures coming this weekend across western WA

Man found dead in shed in Pierce County investigated as homicide

CDC: 13 cases in 2026 of new fungus in WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.