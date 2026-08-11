Recent earthquake: Magnitude 3.3 quake near Yakima, WA

The Brief A 3.3-magnitude earthquake struck Tuesday morning about 3.1 miles west-southwest of Harrah, Washington, near Yakima. Multiple people reported feeling the 9:23 a.m. quake, but no immediate damage or injuries were reported. Geologists note that earthquake damage typically does not occur unless the magnitude exceeds four or five.



A 3.3-magnitude earthquake was felt near Yakima, Washington, Tuesday morning.

(USGS)

Recent earthquakes in WA

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake struck at 9:23 a.m. about 3.1 miles west-southwest of Harrah, Washington.

USGS Earthquake Shake Map (USGS)

As of 10 a.m., multiple people had reported feeling the quake to the USGS. Anyone who felt it is encouraged to submit a report on the agency's website.

So far, the USGS has received responses from people who felt the earthquake in Victoria, B.C.; Seattle; Yakima; and Kennewick.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. Geologists say damage typically does not occur unless an earthquake's magnitude exceeds four or five.

Recent earthquakes around the world: Colombia

The Source: Information in this story comes from the United States Geological Survey.

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