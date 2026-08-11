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Recent earthquake: Magnitude 3.3 quake near Yakima, WA

By
FOX 13 Seattle
Earthquakes
Published August 11, 2026 10:16 AM PDT
Published August 11, 2026 10:16 AM PDT
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The Brief

    • A 3.3-magnitude earthquake struck Tuesday morning about 3.1 miles west-southwest of Harrah, Washington, near Yakima.
    • Multiple people reported feeling the 9:23 a.m. quake, but no immediate damage or injuries were reported.
    • Geologists note that earthquake damage typically does not occur unless the magnitude exceeds four or five.

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. - A 3.3-magnitude earthquake was felt near Yakima, Washington, Tuesday morning.

A 3.3-magnitude earthquake was felt near Yakima Tuesday morning. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake struck at 9:23 a.m. about 3.1 miles west,southwest of Harrah, Washington. As of 10 a.m., multiple people have reported feeling the quake to the USGS. Anyone who felt it is encouraged to report it on the agency's website. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. Geologists say damage typically does not occur unless an earthquake's magnitude exceeds 4 or 5. https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquakes/eventpage/uw714075502/tellus

(USGS)

Recent earthquakes in WA

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake struck at 9:23 a.m. about 3.1 miles west-southwest of Harrah, Washington.

A 3.3-magnitude earthquake was felt near Yakima Tuesday morning. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake struck at 9:23 a.m. about 3.1 miles west-southwest of Harrah, Washington. As of 10 a.m., multiple people had reported feeling the quake to the USGS. Anyone who felt it is encouraged to submit a report on the agency's website. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. Geologists say damage typically does not occur unless an earthquake's magnitude exceeds four or five.

USGS Earthquake Shake Map (USGS)

As of 10 a.m., multiple people had reported feeling the quake to the USGS. Anyone who felt it is encouraged to submit a report on the agency's website. 

So far, the USGS has received responses from people who felt the earthquake in Victoria, B.C.; Seattle; Yakima; and Kennewick.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. Geologists say damage typically does not occur unless an earthquake's magnitude exceeds four or five.

Recent earthquakes around the world: Colombia

Colombia earthquake: 111 dead, nearly 2,000 missing
Colombia earthquake: 111 dead, nearly 2,000 missing

Colombia earthquake: 111 dead, nearly 2,000 missing

The death toll continues to rise following Columbia's earthquake on Monday as crews search for nearly 2,000 people who are unaccounted for. Locally, people in Washington are taking action to help the victims.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the United States Geological Survey.

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