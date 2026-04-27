2.7 magnitude earthquake strikes near Anacortes, WA

The Brief A magnitude 2.7 earthquake was felt in Anacortes, Washington at around 9:22 p.m. on Sunday. So far, 21 people reported feeling the earthquake on the USGS website.



A 2.7 magnitude earthquake was felt in Anacortes, Washington on Sunday night.

(USGS)

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake struck about 3.1 miles north of Anacortes at around 9:22 p.m.

Multiple people reported the earthquake to the USGS. Anyone who felt it is encouraged to report it on the agency’s website.

There were no reports of damage or injuries. Geologists say damage typically does not occur unless an earthquake's magnitude exceeds 4 or 5.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the United States Geological Survey.

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