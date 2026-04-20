Lime 'devastated' by Seattle crash critically injuring 2 riders

Two people are in critical condition after they crashed with a truck on Aurora Avenue North while riding a Lime bike. Investigators said the crash happened before sunrise at about 4:30 a.m.

Police said a man and woman were on one Lime bike together when they rode straight into the path of an oncoming truck on Aurora Avenue North where the speed limit is 40 miles an hour.

Police in Seattle respond to Lime bike crash on Apr. 20, 2026

What they're saying:

"It's tragic. You know? It's tragic," cyclist Rich Siegel said.

Siegel has been an avid cyclist for 55 years. He knows the dangers of the streets.

Cyclist Rich Siege

Timeline:

At about 4:30 a.m. Monday, the risks became reality.

Seattle police said a man and woman on one Lime bike crashed into a truck on Aurora Avenue North as they rode from Roy Street in Queen Anne.

"He didn't see them. They drove in front of him and they were struck," Det. Brian Pritchard said.

It was well before sunrise.

Seattle Police respond to Lime bike crash

Police said the pair were unfamiliar with the area.

A third person with them went to the sidewalk instead and wasn't hurt.

Dig deeper:

Aurora Avenue North is a known danger zone and part of the city's "Vision Zero" High Injury Network making it a prime target for safety improvements.

The area may have been particularly dark at the time of the crash and police are investigating.

FOX 13 News talked with Bob Anderton of Washington Bike Law who shared his concerns the layout of the area of the crash could have been deceptive.

"I do have some concern if they were approaching that on the sidewalk there and they thought that they could cross and they couldn't see the median clearly. That could be a problem," Anderton said.

Lime bike involved in early morning crash in Seattle

The man and woman are now in the hospital critically hurt.

Cyclists like Siegel said this is a reminder to do what you can to be visible while riding and to know where you're going. It could save your life.

"Those two young lives were probably irreversibly changed as a result of one bad decision," he said.

Seattle police cleared the area after several hours of investigating. They said the driver of the truck showed no signs of impairment and was released from the scene.

Police said there will not be any charges in this case as it appears to have been an accident.

FOX 13 News contacted Lime for its response to the crash.

Lime provided a statement:

"Lime is devastated to hear about this incident and our heart goes out to the friends and family of the victims. We have been in touch with local law enforcement and have offered to assist in their investigation."

A Lime spokesperson also said, "Safety is foundational to our service at Lime and critical to our role in Seattle, where residents and visitors take millions of Lime rides a year. Safety informs everything we do at Lime, from how we design and maintain our vehicles, to how we educate riders and work with cities to provide safe riding environments. Over 99.99% of global Lime trips ended without a reported incident in 2025."

We asked Lime how it can ensure safety if riders aren't abiding by the rules.

A spokesperson told us, "When riders do not obey the rules, we can warn them, fine them, and in some cases of repeat offending, ban them from our platform entirely. The vast majority of Lime riders obey the rules of the road."

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