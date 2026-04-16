Seattle influencer warning video goes viral after random attack

The Brief Seattle Influencer, Alissa Montez, says a random man attacked her during her run Wednesday morning. The incident happened along the Seattle waterfront near Sculpture Park. Montez posted a video warning other women about the attack that has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times.



A Seattle influencer says she was attacked in the middle of the day, while running along the waterfront, and her post warning other women has gone viral.

Allisa Montez, a social media influencer with over 250,000 followers, posted a video detailing the attack after it happened.

Seattle influencer Allisa Montez posts a video warning women after saying she was attacked on a run.

In less than 24 hours, her video has been viewed by hundreds of thousands of people.

What She's Saying:

Montez tells FOX 13 Seattle that she runs along the waterfront every day and has never felt unsafe—until now.

Around 11 a.m., while running near Olympic Sculpture Park, Montez says a man suddenly grabbed her.

"My initial instinct was run, scream, grab something to protect myself," Montez said. "He was smirking at me...yeah."

In a state of panic, Montez was able to pull away and reach a safe distance. She initially reached for her pepper spray or taser, but instead grabbed her phone and began recording.

Montez records a video of her suspected attacker near Olympic Sculpture Park. (@alissa.montez / TikTok)

She spent the next several minutes warning everyone she saw in the immediate area.

Using her platform for safety

As a professional content creator, Montez posted a video warning people about the attack.

The video features the moments immediately after the attack, including a portion where Alissa says, "I really hate that I feel scared right now," as she keeps looking back to make sure the attacker is not following her.

Allisa Montez records herself running from her attacker. (@alissa.montez / TikTok)

"Even right now, it’s hard to repeat that out loud because I’ve never felt scared like that in my life," she told FOX 13 Seattle as she explained the video.

Montez, whose brand focuses heavily on women’s safety, decided to use her platform to ensure other runners and pedestrians stay vigilant.

"It makes me feel like I’m using my platform for the right thing," she said. "Thank God that other women are seeing this."

What's next:

The Seattle Police Department has confirmed they are investigating the incident. As of Thursday afternoon, no arrests have been made and no suspect description has been released.