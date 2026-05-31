Several WA residents exposed to first bat rabies case in Snohomish County since 2023

Three residents in Snohomish County have been exposed to a bat that tested positive for rabies, the first bat rabies case in the county since 2023.

The case was recorded last week. The exposures mark the first with a confirmed infected bat in Snohomish County since 2023, according to Snohomish County Health.

Agency leaders say bats are the only known natural carriers, and those who would get infected would get it from a scratch or bite from one, most likely. In other words, there is no threat to the public at the time.

FILE - A fruit bat captured by CDC scientists Brian Amman and Jonathan Towner in Queen Elizabeth National Park on August 25, 2018. (Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

In 10 years, there have been six bats that tested positive for rabies in the region.

What's next:

Those residents who were exposed were reportedly started on rabies immune globulin. This, in addition with their rabies vaccine that is on the way to them, is expected to prevent the rabies entirely, said SCH.

Keep reading for a full statement from the Snohomish County Health.

Statement from Snohomish County health.

"Many bats have recently emerged from their long winter hibernation just as warmer weather arrives and many residents leave their doors and windows open. As people spend more time outdoors, it also increases their chances of encountering a bat."

"Bat season has officially started," said Susan Babcock, a public health nurse with the Snohomish County Health Department’s prevention services division.

How to prevent rabies

The following tips come from the Washington State Department of Health.

You can bat-proof your home by sealing small holes in siding or roofing, capping chimneys, using screens on windows and vents, and keeping doors to the outside fully closed.

Make sure all pets are up to date on rabies vaccines. It could save their lives.

When cleaning an attic, barn, outbuilding or cabin where bats may be present, wear leather gloves, long sleeves and pants, and a wide-brimmed hat.

Only capture bats that have had direct contact with a person or pet, were in a room where you were sleeping, or were in a room with a child. Never handle bats with bare hands. For tips on how to safely capture a bat, see this tipsheet from the Washington State Department of Health.

"Remember that bats aren’t really the bad guys. Only a tiny percentage carry the rabies virus and they’re great for the environment. They’re not only nocturnal pollinators, they also eat tons of insects each evening such as mosquitoes," read a statement from Snohomish County following the announcement of the positive cases.

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