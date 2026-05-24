Seattle weather: Monday showers, wind, and thunder chance

After a murky and cloudy start Sunday morning, sunshine gradually developed around much of western Washington through the afternoon. Temperatures climbed into the upper 60s to low 70s in many neighborhoods as dry weather continued ahead of an approaching area of low pressure.

Memorial Day Monday will turn noticeably cooler and more unsettled as scattered showers spread across the region. Breezy to locally windy conditions will also develop, especially near the coast, Admiralty Inlet, the inland waters, and the Strait where wind gusts could reach 30 to 40 mph at times.

Weekend camping weather in Washington

Campers and anyone spending extended time outdoors in those areas should be prepared for gusty weather that could blow around or damage unsecured tents and outdoor items. High temperatures Monday will only reach the low 60s.

Cooler Seattle weather may also include isolated thunderstorms and small hail in a few spots. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

There will also be a slight chance for isolated thunderstorms Monday into Tuesday, along with the possibility of small hail. The threat does not look especially widespread or intense, but a few stronger showers could briefly become noisy.

Along the far coast, seas are expected to build Monday night into Tuesday with surf heights around 12 to 16 feet. Beach goers should use caution, stay well back from the surf zone, and remain aware of changing ocean conditions.

Cooler Seattle weather continues Tuesday before sunshine and warmer temperatures return midweek. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Tuesday will stay cool with additional showers and perhaps a lingering thunderstorm during the first part of the day before conditions gradually begin drying out by Tuesday evening.

Wednesday and Thursday will bring a return to a more typical late-spring pattern with morning clouds followed by afternoon sunshine. Temperatures will also rebound into the low to mid 70s by Thursday afternoon. A light shower or two may return by Friday.

Cooler Seattle weather arrives Monday and Tuesday with showers, breezy conditions, and a slight thunderstorm chance. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone and the FOX 13 Weather Team

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