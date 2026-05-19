The Brief During his arraignment on Tuesday morning, Lucas Logan pleaded not guilty to murder charges for the May 9 after-hours shooting death of Quusaa "Q" Margarsa, a worker at a Growler Guys on Lake City Way in Seattle. According to court documents, surveillance footage reviewed by investigators showed Logan, a young woman, and Margarsa drinking, vaping, and using drugs together inside the business before the violence occurred. Logan is currently being held on a $2 million bail, and the victim's older brother expressed profound grief and confusion after facing the suspect in court for the first time.



A man accused of shooting and killing a worker at a Lake City Way business pleaded not guilty in court Tuesday morning while being held on a $2 million bail.

Lucas Logan faces murder charges after being accused of shooting and killing Quusaa Margarsa, a worker at the Growler Guys on Lake City Way. Margarsa, who was known to everyone as "Q," was killed after hours on May 9.

Court appearance and charges

What we know:

During his arraignment Tuesday morning, Logan entered a plea of not guilty. He is currently being held on $2 million bail. Margarsa's family attended the court appearance, marking the first time they saw the man accused of killing their loved one.

Lucas Logan, 20, is accused of killing an employee at Growler Guys in Seattle's Lake City neighborhood. He was charged with first degree murder.

According to court documents, investigators reviewed surveillance footage from the night of the crime.

The video captured Logan, along with a young woman, and the victim Margarsa together before the violence erupted. The footage showed the three individuals drinking, vaping and doing drugs together inside the business prior to the deadly shooting.

What they're saying:

The worker's older brother Badhasa Margarsa shared his emotional reaction to seeing the suspect face-to-face for the first time in the courtroom Tuesday. Loved ones note that the community deeply misses the worker they called "Q".

"The honest truth? I wish I could go over that and ask him, ‘Why?’" said Badhasa Margarsa. "It just doesn't make sense to me."

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department, King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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