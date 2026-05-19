Tukwila artist says thief stole father's ashes, $5K in original artwork

The Brief Tukwila artist Georgia Bean had approximately $5,000 worth of original dragon-themed paintings, prints, and a cash box stolen from her truck parked near the Southcenter Mall. The most devastating loss from the theft was a clear vial containing the ashes of her late father, which she carried with her everywhere as a source of comfort. To recover, Bean has launched an online fundraiser, turned to painting new artwork to process her grief, and is appealing to the public for the return of her father's ashes.



A full-time artist from Tukwila who delighted people during the pandemic while painting in public, has now been victimized by theft.

Thousands of dollars in original paintings and prints were stolen from her vehicle and perhaps most disturbing, the thief also took her late father's ashes.

"This an ocean-type dragon," said Georgia Bean, pointing to some of her original artwork. "I really love to challenge myself with scale work."

She paints mystical creatures in bright, bold colors and often wears her art on her sleeve.

"I love dragons so very much, [I was] conveniently born in the year of the dragon," said Georgia. "I believe this is about Cerulean blue."

From ‘Geo the Giraffe’ to original artwork

If we rewind back to around 2020, FOX 13 first covered Georgia while she was painting in public while dressed as her alter ego, "Geo the Giraffe" to bring joy to others during the pandemic.

"My artist’s mission is to bring a small dose of happy chemicals to anyone who perceives my artwork, because it’s so bright," said Georgia.

Now, the artist herself is in need of a lift in spirits, after she says someone stole around $5,000 worth of original paintings and prints from her truck while parked near the Southcenter Mall. Some of those paintings and prints are pictured below.

A ledger and a cash box with around $20 inside were also taken. But, most devastating was the loss of her dad, Kelcey's, ashes. He is pictured with her below.

Screenshot

"I have now lost him twice. Someone took him from me again," said Georgia. "He was my number one cheerleader."

Ashes of artist's father stolen

The clear vial, which held Kelcey's ashes, was stolen along with Georgia's other mementos and good luck charms. Her dad's favorite design, a mushroom creature. His ashes are pictured below with the character.

"My dad loved these," said Georgia.

After he died suddenly from a heart condition, she carried his ashes everywhere.

"I always felt he’s here with me, so everything is okay," she said.

Since the theft, Georgia created an online fundraiser to recover and has gotten to work.

"I’ve done my crying, we’re at the fix-it part," said Georgia. "I'm painting my heart out to make back up some of the paintings that were lost."

She's also pouring her emotions about the theft into a painting.

"It’s kind of raw and emotional. It’s going to be called treading water until we eventually find the shore," said Georgia about the painting.

She hopes someone will help to return her stolen art and the ashes of the man that always helped her find the shore.

‘Please just give me back my dad’

"I would be ever grateful, and if I could only get one thing back, please just give me back my dad," said Georgia.

There are a number of ways to support Georgia as she builds back from the theft.

You can visit the online fundraiser and show support there.

Georgia says you can stop by and buy her art or show your support in person during her next art events.

She will be at the Rat City Art Walk in White Center on Thursday, May 21st from 5 to 8 pm.

She will be showing and selling her art during the June 12th Art Walk from 6 to 10 pm in Greenwood in the "Happy Time Apocalypse" gallery.

You can also visit her online gallery and shop at her website at and on her Instagram page @geosartshop.

If you know where the stolen items are, or who is responsible, contact Tukwila Police. Georgia says you can also contact her directly through her website or social media page.

FOX 13 Seattle also reached out to Tukwila PD for any updates on the case, and we are waiting to hear back.

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