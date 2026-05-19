How to catch yourself a single with Seattle Mariners speed dating

The Brief The Mariners are connecting singles during their home games with speed dating on the big screen. Mariners staff are looking for willing participants to take part in the speed dating event on the day of the game. One recent contestant's video of her experience taking part in the speed dating event has been seen by more than ten million people.



The Seattle Mariners are helping single baseball fans find love at the ballpark through an in-game, split-screen speed date featured for all to see on the T-Mobile Park big screen.

The backstory:

The segment, which takes place during one game of each home series, has recently gained massive traction online after a clip of one local contestant accumulated millions of views.

"It’s not very fun. I’ve tried the dating apps, not good," said Haley Robinson.

Robinson tells FOX 13 Seattle, the local dating scene had not been working out.

She took part in the split-screen speed dating event at T-Mobile Park earlier in the month and saw much better results instantly.

"I thought he was cute," Robinson said. "You know what, I don’t really care what his answers are, I’m going to say yes no matter what."

While Robinson caught a single for herself at the game, her social media video that she posted is a home run. More than ten million people have watched Robinson.

How split-screen speed dating works

While the team introduced the event last season, it is going viral now.

What they're saying:

"We really try to make sure every moment of the game is entertaining for all of our fans," said Kalli Rutherford, the Mariners experiential and marketing manager.

Rutherford added that the staff enjoys the excitement of putting two strangers on the screen together.

During home games, Mariners staff scout the stadium to find single fans looking for love and willing to participate in the live dating game.

Once selected, the two contestants are featured on the stadium's big screen. This is the first time the contestants see each other.

The participants are asked a series of yes-or-no questions to test their compatibility.

The segment concludes by asking the potential couple if they would like to go on a second date.

A successful match

If the contestants agree to a second date, the Mariners hook them up with free tickets. If they say no, Rutherford tells FOX 13 Seattle they still get tickets, but they can bring a family member or friend instead.

For Robinson, she's looking forward to her second date at the ballpark later this month.

"Don’t go to bars. Don’t go to parties. Go to a Mariners game," Robinson said.

Rutherford tells FOX 13 Seattle the Mariners have been recognized for their creative in-game ideas, recently receiving a national award for best in-game entertainment in professional sports.

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