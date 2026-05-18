Bryan Woo tosses six scoreless, Colt Emerson homers to lead Seattle Mariners 6-1 over White Sox

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The Brief Bryan Woo tossed six shutout innings, Colt Emerson hit a three-run home run for his first major league hit and the Seattle Mariners beat the Chicago White Sox 6-1 on Monday night. Emerson's three-run shot with two outs in the eighth inning off Chicago reliever Trevor Richards provided the Mariners with some cushion, breaking open a 3-1 game. Woo allowed just three hits with two walks and eight strikeouts for Seattle as he retired the final 11 batters he faced.



Bryan Woo tossed six shutout innings, Colt Emerson hit a three-run home run for his first major league hit and the Seattle Mariners beat the Chicago White Sox 6-1 on Monday night.

Emerson's three-run shot with two outs in the eighth inning off Chicago reliever Trevor Richards provided the Mariners with some cushion, breaking open a 3-1 game. Emerson stayed down and through on a changeup below the zone that just scraped over the wall in right field for his first in the big leagues.

Woo allowed just three hits with two walks and eight strikeouts for Seattle as he retired the final 11 batters he faced. Julio Rodríguez also homered, and Josh Naylor had three hits, an RBI and two stolen bases for Seattle.

Woo escaped some traffic in the first inning, and struck out Miguel Vargas and Colson Montgomery in the third inning to leave a runner stranded on third. He got 15 swinging strikes in 90 pitches against the Chicago lineup.

Rodríguez homered in the first inning off Chicago starter Noah Schultz, and the Mariners pushed a couple additional runs home later in the ball game amidst some chaos.

With two outs in the third inning, Randy Arozarena doubled into the left field corner as Jhonny Pereda raced around the bases from first. Third base coach Carlos Cardoza sent Pereda home on what appeared to be one of the worst possible sends of a baserunner as he was thrown out in plenty of time at the plate. However, third base umpire Nick Mahrley saw that Pereda collided with second baseman Sam Antonacci as he rounded second base and called obstruction.

Pereda was awarded home and Arozarena third as White Sox manager Will Venable came out to argue and was tossed from the game. The call gave Seattle a 2-0 lead.

The Mariners created their own chaos in the sixth inning to scratch out another run.

Arozarena doubled to center field and advanced to third on a passed ball by catcher Drew Romo. Josh Naylor ripped a single through Chicago's drawn-in infield to score Arozarena for a 3-0 lead. Naylor stole second, and then stole third on a double steal with Connor Joe, but the Mariners couldn't get either home to increase the lead further.

Tristan Peters homered with two outs in the seventh inning off Eduard Bazardo to get the White Sox on the board and snap a run of 13 straight retired by Seattle pitching. Chicago put two more runners on against Bazardo as Drew Romo singled and pinch-hitter Chase Meidroth walked, but José Ferrer got Randal Grichuk to pop out to center to preserve Seattle's 3-1 lead.

Richards immediately ran into trouble in the eighth inning as Naylor delivered his third hit of the night and pinch-hitter Dominic Canzone walked to put a pair of runners on with no outs. After Luke Raley struck out and Cole Young flew out to left field, Emerson's blast sealed the result for the Mariners.

Andrés Muñoz pitched a clean ninth inning to close out the game.

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The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

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