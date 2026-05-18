Mariners theme nights turn niche fandoms into big business at T-Mobile Park

The Brief The Seattle Mariners are using unique theme nights—with properties like Hello Kitty, Care Bears, and the fantasy book series "Fourth Wing"—to draw thousands of new fans to T-Mobile Park. These specialized theme nights include ticket packages that guarantee exclusive merchandise, which has created a popular online resale market where items are being sold for over $40. Team officials brainstorm dozens of concepts before each season and collaborate across Major League Baseball to share ideas, aiming to prove that baseball is for everyone by tapping into niche communities.



What do dragon romance novels and Seattle Mariners baseball have in common? According to the team, potentially thousands of fans.

The M’s growing lineup of theme nights ranging from Hello Kitty and Care Bears to a "Fourth Wing" event inspired by the bestselling fantasy romance series is turning niche fandoms into some of the hottest tickets at T-Mobile Park.

"You don’t always know something’s going to be a hit," said Alexandra Layman, the Mariners’ senior manager of group events. "But you have to take a calculated risk, and it’s paying attention to what’s happening in the community, on social media. Just something fluky can become really exciting."

Layman helps oversee the team’s expanding roster of themed promotions and says the Mariners are constantly searching for ideas that connect with fans both inside and outside the baseball world.

"We’ve got a Care Bear night, a Daniel Tiger night, so we really do have something for everyone," said Layman.

Theme nights becoming major draws

Layman said three events are shaping up to be especially popular this season: Hello Kitty Night, Fourth Wing Night and Filipino Night.

‘Hello Kitty Night’ alone has already sold roughly 8,000 ticket packages, according to the team. Those packages include game tickets and exclusive merchandise.

"We have a really cool bomber jacket for that, and it’s going to be our biggest Hello Kitty night ever," said Layman. "We are expecting 12,000 for that night."

Unlike traditional gate giveaways, where fans often line up early hoping to snag limited items, these theme night packages guarantee collectible merchandise with ticket purchase.

A selection of the merchandise available at Mariners theme nights. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Collectibles turning into resale items

The growing demand is also creating a resale market.

An eBay search showed clear Hello Kitty Mariners bags distributed during a recent promotion being resold online for more than $40. Some collectible Mariners jerseys tied to past theme nights were also listed at prices comparable to brand-new merchandise sold at the team store.

Layman said Major League Baseball also plays a role in helping teams secure partnerships and intellectual properties for events.

"We also idea-share across the league, so if one team does a theme night that we haven’t heard of before, we’ll reach out to them to learn about it," explained Layman.

‘Mariners baseball is for everyone’

Layman said the brainstorming process starts long before the season begins.

"We start with 50 to 60, we flesh them out. Then we approve three to five, but then that is constantly evolving," she said.

One promotion she believes could become especially successful is ‘Fourth Wing Night,’ centered around the bestselling fantasy book series.

"I’m a big reader so this is something I’m very excited about," said Layman. "I keep telling the team I think books are going to be our offers of the future."

On social media, fans have already been buzzing about the event.

Layman said she hopes those promotions help introduce new audiences to the game.

"But really, Mariners baseball is for everyone, and this is a perfect example," she said.

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