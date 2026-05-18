Camera catches crooks breaking into cars near Pacific Lutheran University

The Brief Pierce Co. Sheriff's Deputies say crooks smashed into 14 cars in one night in Parkland. The break-ins happened in an apartment complex parking lot near Pacific Lutheran University. People worry the crooks may have been looking for guns.



Pierce County Sheriff's Deputies are asking for your help to find the four suspects who smashed their way into 14 cars in one night at an apartment complex near Pacific Lutheran University.

What we know:

Surveillance video shows the suspects at the complex using a tool to pop out car windows and break into the vehicles with ease.

"You see the suspects dive into those windows. Half of their body is hanging out," said Deputy Carly Cappetto with the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say the group of thieves smashed into more than a dozen cars parked at the Garfield Station Apartments on Saturday, May 16, around 3:10 a.m. However, investigators believe the same thieves targeted the same complex the night before, as well.

"There were so many victims, some reported and some didn’t even report," said Cappetto.

What they're saying:

Three days after the break-ins, several of the cars in the parking lot still had their windows broken.

A repair worker on scene told FOX 13 Seattle that fixing just one window could cost hundreds of dollars.

"The car that was right next to us got hit, but ours didn't," Alex Alaniz said. "I was like, thank goodness."

Dean Bullinger, who parks in the lot for work, questioned whether the thieves had a specific motive.

"I wonder if they know a lot of military people live here, and if they're trying to access weapons," Bullinger said.

The potential theft of firearms is a primary concern for law enforcement responding to these types of property crimes.

Why you should care:

"A lot of times, people leave firearms in their vehicles, and some of these smash-and-grabs, they are particularly looking for firearms left in vehicles," Cappetto said.

Sheriff's deputies are urging the public to look closely at the surveillance footage, noting that the suspects have distinctive haircuts and unique ways they walk.

Authorities warn that the group will likely strike again if they are not caught.

Anyone with information regarding the break-ins or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

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