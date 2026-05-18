Thurston County, WA serious crash shuts down Old Highway 99

The Brief Old Highway 99 is shut down between Tenino and Tilley Road after a serious crash. Authorities expect the closure to last several hours. Drivers are asked to use Highway 507 or find alternate routes.



A serious crash has forced Old Highway 99 between Tenino and Tilley Road to shut down Monday morning.

(Thurston County Sheriff's Office)

Traffic alert and detours

What we know:

According to a 10:20 a.m. social media post by the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, officials expect the stretch of highway to remain closed to the public for several hours while crews respond and clear the scene.

The sheriff's office is requesting all drivers to avoid the area and use Highway 507 or find alternate detours to prevent heavy traffic delays.

A photo posted on social media shows a semi-truck that likely caught fire, but the blaze has since been extinguished.

What we don't know:

Further information is limited at this time. Local law enforcement has not yet confirmed the total number of vehicles involved in the incident. It remains unknown if any drivers or passengers suffered injuries, and the cause of the crash has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Thurston County Sheriff's Office.

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