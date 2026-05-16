The Brief Family and community members gathered in Olympia to mark 10 years since Logan Schiendelman disappeared. The 19-year-old vanished in 2016 after his abandoned car was found along I-5 with his belongings still inside. Investigators still have no answers, and a $15,000 reward remains available for information in the case.



Ten years ago, 19-year-old Logan Schiendelman went missing under "suspicious circumstances." It's one of Thurston County's most baffling missing persons cases to date.

The community joined Schiendelman's family in Olympia on Saturday, honoring his life and legacy, encouraging anyone with information about his disappearance to come forward.

Logan Schiendelman

The backstory:

On May 20, 2016, Logan Schiendelman vanished. His black Chrysler Sebring convertible was discovered abandoned along I-5 in Rochester, roughly 20 miles south of Tumwater.

His wallet, driver's license and cell phone were still inside his car, but there was no sign of Logan. A search of the area yielded no results, and he hasn't been seen since.

"Logan, my beautiful and caring nephew, has been missing for 10 years, and not a day goes by that we don’t think of him," said Logan’s great aunt Mary Ware. "He was the kind of person who would help anyone who asked, always putting others before himself with a kind heart and gentle spirit."

A poster board honoring Logan Schiendelman

What they're saying:

Schiendelman is remembered as a star athlete at Tumwater High School, and a dedicated student.

"Logan was a very responsible person. He was very kind. He was very respectful. His teachers loved him," Ware said. "I could talk for weeks about what a great kid he was."

Logan Schiendelman's helmet and jersey

Friends, family and teachers spoke from the heart at his vigil, hoping maybe this will be the year they figure out what happened to the teen with a bright smile and even brighter future.

"Someone has to know something and no matter how minute they think it is, they need to come forward," said Tina Roberts Crary, another one of Logan's great aunts. "He deserves to have his story told, we owe that to him."

What you can do:

Any tips regarding Schiendelman's disappearance can be submitted to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office at 360-786-5500. A $10,000 reward is available for information that leads to recovering Logan.

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