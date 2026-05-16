Indian mangoes arriving at Costco stores in Washington

The Brief Indian mangoes are becoming more widely available in western Washington, including at select Costco stores this weekend. The fruit, long popular in specialty markets, is gaining broader distribution as demand grows in the Seattle area. Kesar mangoes are the first variety arriving locally, with more types expected later in the season.



Mangoes from India have a cult following in the U.S. and this weekend the popular fruit becomes available at many local stores around western Washington. It's major growth in distribution for mangoes that were once only accessible at specialty stores.

India is the largest producer of mangoes in the world and accounts for nearly half of the global output of the fruit, according to the Indian government. But buying mangoes from India has not been easy in Washington state. Consul General of India in Seattle, Prakash Gupta, says his team has worked to make them more accessible over the past year in the Seattle area.

"It typically represents the onset of the summer season," Gupta said about enjoying mangoes in India. "Families bond over mangoes, that's why they're so special to us."

Indian grocery stores started carrying some mango varieties ahead of Gupta's appearance on Good Day Seattle on FOX 13 to promote the wider distribution of the fruit. He said select Costco stores would start carrying Indian mangoes by Sunday, May 17. He also showcased some of the varieties and the different ways you can eat them.

Indian mangoes

"The original ones, which is the Dussehri and the Langra, they are supposed to be sucked," he said. "The others, which are the scooping variety, which is Kesar here for you today, this is one which is scooped out or using a spoon."

The first variety available locally are Kesar mangoes, and additional varieties are expected to arrive in the coming weeks as the season picks up.

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