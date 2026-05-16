Suspects wanted in Spanaway, WA drive-by shooting

The Brief A 19-year-old was seriously injured in a drive-by shooting Wednesday in Spanaway, deputies say. The suspects fled in a red car that was later found burned and confirmed stolen a few miles away. No arrests have been made, and Pierce County deputies are asking the public for information.



Pierce County deputies are searching for the person or people responsible for a drive-by shooting that injured a 19-year-old in Spanaway.

What we know:

The shooting happened on Wednesday, May 13 at around 5:15 p.m. in a neighborhood off Mountain Highway East, at 255th Street East and 35th Avenue East.

Suspects pulled up in a red car, shot a 19-year-old man, and fled the scene, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office. The suspects' vehicle was later found on fire a few miles away, at Weiler Road East and 49th Avenue East.

Bodycam footage showing a Pierce County deputy responding to a drive-by shooting in Spanaway.

After the shooting, a bystander used his belt as a tourniquet to help stop the victim's bleeding. A deputy arrived and began providing life-saving care, and the 19-year-old was later taken to a hospital in serious condition.

The suspects' torched car turned out to be a recently stolen vehicle. The suspects remain on the run.

Anyone who knows anything about this shooting is asked to contact the Pierce County Sheriff's Office at (253) 287-4455. This remains an active investigation.

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