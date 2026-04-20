Those cute sea lions at Seattle's Golden Gardens Park can still be dangerous

A group of dozens of sea lions decided to hang out at Golden Gardens Park in Seattle over the weekend. However, wildlife officials in the state are warning people to keep a healthy distance after crowds got cozy with them on Sunday.

The Ballard area is famous for a large population of sea lions around the waters and dock areas of both the park and the Ballard Locks. When bigger groups of the sea animals gather, people will go up for a closer look. However, a NOAA official tells FOX 13 that there may be legal implications if watchers are not careful.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Ballard sea lions (Courtesy: Breanden Salas)

Scenes of people taking selfies with the animals and bringing their dogs up close to them have alarmed environmental authorities in Washington.

Michael Milstein from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration spoke about the dangers associated with getting close to these animals.

Ballard sea lions at Golden Gardens Park

What they're saying:

"I am aware of the sea lions in Ballard and we strongly urge people to stay a safe distance from them. They are protected by law and are wild animals that can be very dangerous. While they might look docile, they are predators and people have been injured when approaching them," Milstein said.

Ballard sea lions at Golden Gardens Park

The NOAA public affairs specialist continued, reminding people that the Marine Mammal Protection Act also says that interfering with their natural behavior can be a violation punishable by a fine and time in jail.

In response to the scenes at Golden Gardens on Sunday, the NOAA notified their Office of Law Enforcement.

Ballard sea lions at Golden Gardens Park

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