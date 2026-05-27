The Brief A small 2.8 magnitude earthquake struck near Gig Harbor on Wednesday afternoon. The quake was centered near Wauna along Henderson Bay and was felt by several people in the area. No damage or injuries have been reported following the tremor.



A small 2.8 magnitude earthquake was recorded just west of Gig Harbor on Wednesday.

What we know:

The quake happened around 3:45 p.m. in the Wauna area, along Henderson Bay. The epicenter was about nine miles from Gig Harbor, around 13 miles south of Bremerton, and 15 miles away from Tacoma.

The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network initially recorded it as a 3.0 magnitude earthquake, but it has since been downgraded to a 2.8. No damage or injuries were reported.

Around 15 people reported they felt the quake, as of 5 p.m. Wednesday. If you think you felt it, you can report it on the USGS website.

A map with a star labeling the epicenter of a 2.8 magnitude earthquake recorded near Gig Harbor on May 27, 2026.

Local perspective:

Washington's last recorded earthquake occurred near Concrete on May 6, which also had a magnitude of 2.8.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network.

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