2.8 magnitude earthquake strikes near Concrete, WA

The Brief A 2.8-magnitude earthquake struck near Concrete Wednesday night. Geologists say it hit at around 10:20 p.m. Anyone who felt it is encouraged to report it to the USGS.



A 2.8-magnitude earthquake struck near Concrete, Washington on Wednesday night.

(USGS)

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake hit at around 10:20 p.m. PT. about a half mile west of Concrete.

What you can do:

So far, 125 people in the area reported feeling shaking from the quake. Anyone who felt it is encouraged to report it to the USGS on its website.

By the numbers:

There were no reports of damage or injuries. Geologists say damage typically does not occur unless an earthquake's magnitude exceeds 4 or 5.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the United States Geological Survey.

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