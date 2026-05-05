Humane Society dog kills family pet at Tacoma Marathon, shelter apologizes

The Brief A dog up for adoption from the Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County fatally attacked another pet during the Tacoma City Marathon on Sunday. A witness video of the incident went viral, and marathon organizers say they are reviewing their relationship with the Humane Society. The Humane Society apologized and said it is taking full responsibility while reviewing its protocols following the incident.



The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County is apologizing to the community after a dog was killed Sunday at the Tacoma City Marathon.

An owner's plea for answers

Paul Baek told FOX 13 Seattle had just finished running his race on Sunday. He wanted to take a photo with his wife and his beloved dog, Brownie.

That is when he says his dog was attacked by the humane society's dog that was up for adoption.

"Why they decide to bring such a dog to a public area," he said.

The incident, which went viral on social media, has marathon organizers now reviewing its relationship with the Humane Society. Keep reading to learn more.

TikTok video of Tacoma dog attack goes viral

The backstory:

Alexis Drugge posted about the incident on TikTok. Drugge also ran in the marathon, and helped out after the attack.

She tells FOX 13 Seattle she helped the humane society volunteer handle the dog after the incident, and then drove to the Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County to get answers.

"I believe, without a shadow of a doubt, the Tacoma Humane Society is one hundred percent at fault for what happened," she said.

Drugge said she did not get any answers from the humane society, so she posted her TikTok in an effort to build awareness and create change.

"This was a public incident and an extremely public event with thousands of people. I don’t think they get the luxury of handling this internally, and I think they owe the public answers," she said.

Her TikTok has been viewed by hundreds of thousands of people since Sunday.

Tacoma City Marathon organizers review relationship with Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County

What they're saying:

The Tacoma City Marathon Association, the group that put on the event, says it is evaluating its relationship with the humane society moving forward after the incident.

"We’re heartbroken by this news and can only imagine the grief the family is experiencing," said Tony Phillippi of TCMA Events in a statement to FOX 13 Seattle. "Our team members are pet owners ourselves and care deeply about animal welfare," she added.

The humane society acknowledged the incident and said it is taking full responsibility.

FOX 13 Seattle contacted the Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County Tuesday to speak on camera. However, the organization said it was not available.

Statement on Tacoma City Marathon incident

The Humane Society for Tacoma and Pierce County has since released the following statement:

"Yesterday, a tragic incident occurred at the Tacoma City Marathon involving a dog in our care that resulted in the loss of a community member’s dog. We are so deeply sorry for the harm this caused and the pain felt by those affected.

"We take full responsibility for understanding how this happened and for addressing any deficiencies in our processes, oversight, or safeguards. The safety of the animals entrusted to us and the broader community must come first, and in this instance, we did not meet that standard.

"The safety and well-being of animals and our community is central to our work, and we take incidents like this very seriously. We have completed an initial review in coordination with local Animal Control and, based on their guidance and applicable regulations, the dog involved was classified as dangerous and was humanely euthanized.

"As a direct result of this incident, we are conducting a full review of our event protocols, including how dogs are selected and managed at off-site events.

"We are in close contact with the affected family, as well as staff, volunteers, and event organizers, and will continue to provide support during this difficult time."

Aftermath of the attack

The humane society told FOX 13 Seattle the dog involved in the attack was euthanized after the incident.

The dog, named Dallas, had just been returned to the humane society by a family two days before the attack.

The humane society would not answer why the dog was returned.

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