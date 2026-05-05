Spokane, WA woman chases child on sidewalk with car: video

The Brief Spokane County deputies arrested a woman after she allegedly tried to hit a child on a bike with her car and attempted to enter a stranger's home. Wendy A. Clemente was booked for first-degree assault, DUI, and criminal trespass, but was released on her own recognizance the following day. No injuries were reported despite the "extremely dangerous" nature of the back-to-back incidents on April 28.



A woman is facing felony charges after Spokane County deputies say she chased a child on a sidewalk with her car before trying to break into a nearby home while impaired.

What we know:

Deputies received a report of a reckless and aggressive driver in Cheney at around 6 p.m. on April 28, with witnesses saying the driver rode onto the sidewalk and chased a teen on a dirtbike.

Cellphone video captured the driver attempting to hit the child before speeding away.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Cellphone video shared by the Spokane County Sheriff's Office shows a driver chasing a teen riding a dirtbike on the sidewalk in Cheney. (Spokane County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said the driver, identified as 56-year-old Wendy A. Clemente, then drove roughly a mile away and tried entering a stranger's home.

The homeowner reported seeing Clemente on his live security system trying door handles. Deputies arrived to find Clemente parked in the victim's driveway and took her into custody.

The backstory:

Clemente told investigators she was taking her dog for a ride to find other dogs to "socialize with" and denied trying to enter the home. According to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, she initially denied using drugs or alcohol but later admitted to drinking.

Clemente also allegedly tried to kick a deputy while being put in the back of a patrol car. She was booked into Spokane County Jail for first-degree attempted assault and first-degree criminal trespass, with pending results from a blood draw.

At her first court appearance the next day, Clemente was released on her own recognizance, without needing to post bond.

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