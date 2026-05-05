The Brief A 42-year-old Federal Way man died at Harborview Medical Center after being shot at a home on 40th Avenue Southwest Friday morning. Police arrested a 42-year-old business associate of the victim in Spokane on suspicion of murder. The suspect is currently held in the King County Jail, though formal charges have not yet been filed.



Federal Way police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 42-year-old man at a home on Saturday.

What we know:

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home near 31400 40th Avenue Southwest at about 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound and provided first aid until King County Medic One arrived.

The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center where he died from his injuries. He was identified as a 42-year-old man from Federay Way.

Detectives said the suspect, who police identified as 42-year-old Daniel Bray, was a business associate of the victim. With help from Spokane police, Bray was arrested on Saturday and later booked into the King County Jail on investigation of murder.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the name of the victim, and it remains unclear what led to the shooting between the two associates.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Federal Way Police Department.

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