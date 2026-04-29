Meteor lights up the night sky over western WA, British Columbia

If you blinked, you missed it. But some lucky people around Puget Sound and in British Columbia got a chance to see a meteor light up the night sky early Wednesday morning.

(Courtesy: Mrs. Lofa)

Mrs. Lofa, a viewer from Anacortes, Washington, sent FOX 13 Seattle a video showing the meteor streaking across the night sky in a green burst of light. According to the video’s timestamp, the meteor appeared just 12 minutes after midnight.

Another video, taken by Kelly Cloud, shows the meteor soaring in the distance behind the treeline in Belfair, Washington.

People who live in Victoria, B.C. are also sharing videos of the meteor on Reddit.

This is a developing story. More meteor coverage will be added as it comes into our newsroom.

Did you catch the meteor on video?

What you can do:

Many people captured the meteor on doorbell, surveillance and dashboard cameras around 12:12 a.m. April 29. If you recorded it on video, we would love to see and share it. Just send it to FOX13Tips@fox.com.

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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