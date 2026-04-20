Fircrest, WA veteran says he was scammed of $28K from 'veteran-owned' business

The Brief A disabled veteran says he was scammed out of nearly $30,000 by a local construction company. Larry Turk says he paid for a new deck and fencing but no work was done on the project. Several complaints have been filed against the company and police say they are investigating the business.



Larry Turk wanted an oasis for his retirement. Instead, the disabled veteran says he was left with a disaster of a backyard and a $28,000 hole in his retirement savings.

Last May, Turk said he signed a contract with Construction Kings to build a new deck and fence at his Fircrest home. Nearly a year later, the work remains unfinished, and the company has reportedly gone dark.

'I thought I was getting a fence'

The project was scheduled for completion by September, he said. However, as the months rolled by, Turk says he was met with nothing but excuses.

At one point, the company even asked the disabled veteran to help with the physical labor to speed up the process, Turk said.

What they're saying:

"I have fusions in my back, I lost part of my rib, my collarbone, and my shoulder," Turk said. "I have a spinal stimulator with a battery pack. I’m not even supposed to stand up for 15 minutes," he said.

Turk says he eventually received word from the company claiming they were out of business.

"I can’t tell you how many neighbors have been saying, 'Hey, I thought you were getting a fence,'" Turk said. "Well, yeah, so did I."

A pattern of complaints

Construction Kings appears to have a history of unsatisfied customers and legal trouble across Washington state:

L&I Investigation: Officials with the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries tell FOX 13 Seattle they are currently investigating 26 contractor fraud complaints against the company.

BBB Rating: The Better Business Bureau currently gives Construction Kings an "F" rating .

Police Involvement: Bonney Lake Police told FOX 13 Seattle they have several active criminal investigations involving the business.

Betrayed by 'Veteran-Owned' branding

For Turk, the nearly $30,000 is compounded by a sense of personal betrayal. He says he chose the company specifically because they marketed themselves as being veteran-owned.

"That is always going to win my loyalty because I’m a veteran," Turk said. "No veteran-owned company would do this to a veteran."

Turk's wife, Teresa, has created a GoFundMe to help recover the thousands in losses. The family does not believe they will ever get the money back from the company.

Company response

FOX 13 Seattle reached out to Construction Kings for comment. They responded with this statement:

"I understand that some customers are frustrated and concerned, and I take that very seriously. I genuinely care about the people we’ve worked with and the expectations they had when choosing our company. At this time, I am actively working to address matters through the appropriate channels and move forward responsibly."

-Zak Nash, Construction Kings, President

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