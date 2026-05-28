The Brief Sound Transit board members are meeting Thursday, May 28 to determine the future ST3 light rail expansion plan. The agency faces a massive budget shortfall of up to $34.5 billion that could delay lines to West Seattle, Ballard and Tacoma. Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson and City Councilmember Dan Strauss are making final pushes to protect station designs and funding.



The Sound Transit Board of Directors is scheduled to vote Thursday afternoon on proposed changes to its multi-billion-dollar ST3 expansion plan, which could reshape future light rail extensions across the region.

The vote comes as the agency navigates a massive $34.5 billion financial shortfall, raising questions among local leaders and residents about whether sufficient funding exists to complete the promised transit lines. The upcoming decision could delay certain projects in order to move others forward.

Funding disparities for proposed lines

The board's current proposal outlines varying funding statuses for the planned light rail extensions. Under the latest draft, the proposed lines to West Seattle and the Tacoma Dome are designated as fully funded.

However, the planned extension to Ballard is currently only partially funded. The gap has sparked concern among community members who have advocated for the transit link.

Local backing for the Ballard extension

Seattle City Councilmember Dan Strauss, who serves on the Sound Transit Board and represents the Ballard district, argued that the community has already spent years paying for a service they voted to approve.

Supporters of the Ballard line point to strong projected ridership numbers as a key reason to maintain the project. According to Strauss, the Ballard extension is projected to serve approximately 148,000 daily riders, which he noted is three times the estimated ridership of the East Link extension.

Regional transit commitments

Sound Transit CEO Dow Constantine previously stated that budget constraints would not derail the agency's long-term expansion goals. Weeks ago, Constantine assured the public that light rail would eventually reach all voter-approved destinations, including Ballard.

What's next:

The board is scheduled to meet at 1:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss the potential alternatives before taking a final vote on the ST3 plan modifications.

The Source: Information in this story came from Sound Transit and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

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