Is Mark Zuckerberg in Seattle? Here’s what we know

The Brief A 387-foot superyacht tied to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg docked in Seattle’s Lake Union on Tuesday, sparking local outrage as its arrival coincided with Meta announcing nearly 1,400 regional layoffs. The job cuts eliminate roughly 20% of Meta’s Washington workforce across Seattle, Bellevue and Redmond. While the $300 million vessel is highly visible in the heart of Seattle's tech hub, Zuckerberg himself is not believed to be on board, as the ship likely arrived for routine marine servicing.



A massive, ultra-luxury superyacht tied to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg turned heads on Tuesday as it cruised through the Ballard Locks and docked in Seattle’s Lake Union.

The spectacle immediately sparked rumors across the city: Is the tech billionaire in town?

Keep reading for everything we know about the vessel’s arrival, Zuckerberg’s whereabouts and the incredibly tense timing surrounding the appearance of one of the world's most expensive private boats in the heart of Seattle's tech hub.

Is Mark Zuckerberg on board his yacht in Lake Union?

While the 387-foot megayacht — named Launchpad — is officially docked in Lake Union, it remains highly unlikely that Zuckerberg himself is currently in Seattle.

A report from Geekwire and flight trackers have placed the Meta CEO elsewhere, and active social media posts have shown him at a gym far from the Pacific Northwest.

Superyachts of this scale frequently travel between global ports without their owners on board, often moving for routine marine maintenance, crew rotations or preparation for future travel seasons. Lake Union is a renowned hub for high-end vessel servicing, which likely explains the ship's arrival.

However, even without Zuckerberg aboard, the ship's presence has caused a massive stir due to its impeccable, and highly criticized, timing.

The $3M yacht vs 1,400 Meta layoffs

Geekwire caught the Launchpad passing through the Ballard Locks Tuesday before arriving in Seattle's Lake Union, the same week that Meta announced devastating local layoffs. The timing has struck a painful nerve in the local tech community, as the ship is now parked directly outside the windows of a reeling workforce.

According to Worker Adjustment and Restraining Notification data and internal company memos, Meta is cutting 1,395 jobs across Western Washington. The layoffs represent a staggering 20% of Meta’s entire Washington workforce across Seattle, Bellevue, and Redmond.

The company previously laid off 331 Washington employees in January, and more than 100 a week before Christmas 2025.

These recent cuts span multiple departments, hitting software and hardware engineers, data scientists, technical writers, and marketing teams.

Here's a look at the exact regional breakdown of the 1,395 job losses:

Bellevue: 699 employees

Seattle (Dexter Ave.): 251 employees

Redmond: 206 employees

Seattle (Utah Ave.): 44 employees

Washington-based remote workers: 231 employees

‘Not an easy tradeoff’

Affected employees were notified of the job losses during the week leading up to Memorial Day weekend. Their layoff start date is July 22.

According to an internal memo obtained by Bloomberg from Meta Chief People Officer Janelle Gale, the aggressive restructuring is part of an ongoing effort to maximize company efficiency and balance the massive costs of new technological investments.

"This is not an easy tradeoff and it will mean letting go of people who have made meaningful contributions to Meta during their time here," Gale wrote.

Funding the AI pivot

According to industry reporting from GeekWire, the reason Meta is tightening its belt on human capital comes down to its aggressive pivot into artificial intelligence.

Meta is currently projecting a staggering $145 billion in capital expenditures this year, driven almost entirely by heavy spending on AI infrastructure, data centers, and hardware.

While Meta reallocates billions toward building the future of AI, hundreds of Seattle-area residents are left processing the loss of their livelihoods — all while looking out at Lake Union at a physical monument of their CEO's immense wealth. Zuckerberg may not be in Seattle, but his yacht has ensured his presence is felt.

The Source: Information in this story came from Geekwire, Bloomberg and FOX 13 Seattle original reporting.

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